3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $275,000

This Elkhorn raised ranch sits on large lot in a cul-de-sac of desired Chapel Hill. New interior paint. The Main floor boasts vaulted ceilings, beautiful brick fireplace - 3 brs and 2 baths. Kitchen has room for informal dining and has a formal dining just off kitchen. Lower level hosts 2nd fireplace - 2 nonconforming bedrooms or offices. Laundry Room, storage, and a 3rd bath. Back yard has deck and fully fenced yard. Within walking distance of Elkhorn Schools - Neighborhood park and pool. Home sold 'As-Is'