 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $2,150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $2,150,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $2,150,000

Deb Cizek, M: 402-699-5223, deb.cizek@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/deb.cizek - Unique opportunity to own this custom built Curt Hofer, modern minimalist masterpiece. Nestled on over an acre, amongst the trees, overlooking the pond this ranch offers privacy & your own sanctuary. No detail was overlooked, high end finishes throughout this open design. Enter to the wall of windows, tile inlay fireplace, lit, circular tall ceilings, & walnut flooring. Chef's kitchen has large walk in pantry, Wolf appliances & Calcutta marble. Master also has wall of windows, extra large custom closet & dreamy, spa like bath. Lower level features bedroom, wet bar, gym size exercise room & sauna. Plenty of storage in LL & 4 plus garage. Homes like this do not come along often, call for more details.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dr. Wesley T. Shepard
Obituaries

Dr. Wesley T. Shepard

LINCOLN – Dr. Wesley T. Shepard, 94, joined his Savior in Heaven on July 31, 2021 while surrounded by his family at Journey House in Lincoln. …

5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $844,000

5 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $844,000

  • Updated

Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - You can really have it all with this home. Enjoy the character of …

Joan G. Hanson
Obituaries

Joan G. Hanson

ITHACA – Joan G. Hanson, 58, of Ithaca, died Thursday July 22, 2021 in Omaha. She was born Aug. 28, 1962 in Broken Bow to William and Geraldin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics