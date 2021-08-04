Deb Cizek, M: 402-699-5223, deb.cizek@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/deb.cizek - Unique opportunity to own this custom built Curt Hofer, modern minimalist masterpiece. Nestled on over an acre, amongst the trees, overlooking the pond this ranch offers privacy & your own sanctuary. No detail was overlooked, high end finishes throughout this open design. Enter to the wall of windows, tile inlay fireplace, lit, circular tall ceilings, & walnut flooring. Chef's kitchen has large walk in pantry, Wolf appliances & Calcutta marble. Master also has wall of windows, extra large custom closet & dreamy, spa like bath. Lower level features bedroom, wet bar, gym size exercise room & sauna. Plenty of storage in LL & 4 plus garage. Homes like this do not come along often, call for more details.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $2,150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – Doris Karloff is still reeling.
LINCOLN – Dr. Wesley T. Shepard, 94, joined his Savior in Heaven on July 31, 2021 while surrounded by his family at Journey House in Lincoln. …
WAVERLY – Paula Peterson grew up loving baseball.
CERESCO – Most people don’t put more than 100 miles on their 1923 Model T roadster in one year, Leaford “Lee” Burnett said.
RAYMOND – A woman operating Windcrest Winery has been arrested for terroristic threats and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after…
WAHOO – The Bargains For You On 92 Association is proud to announce it is hosting the Bargains For You On 92 event for its inaugural year, to …
WAVERLY – The District 145 website has a new look for the first time in about 18 years.
- Updated
Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - You can really have it all with this home. Enjoy the character of …
- Updated
ASHLAND – The main objective of a high school spirit squad is to support the athletic teams and the school by getting out in front of the crow…
ITHACA – Joan G. Hanson, 58, of Ithaca, died Thursday July 22, 2021 in Omaha. She was born Aug. 28, 1962 in Broken Bow to William and Geraldin…