3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $1,700,000

Del Andresen, M: 402-690-2288, del.andresen@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home nestled on over 7.8 acres. Trees, inground pool, 100x70 six stall barn. Prime location off of Skyline and Center. Updated stylish kitchen and bathrooms. Private with tons of storage plus non-conforming basement bedroom and full bath. Don't miss this opportunity to have some country lifestyle in the city.