3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $614,000

Cheryl Gerace, M: 402-850-1125, cheryl@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Unique Ashland acreage! Blends history w/current. So much potential-be creative w/4000+ sf. Cozy mountain lodge feeling w/log façade on ranch portion, adjoining original 2 story 1874 brick home. Ranch portion features hickory woodwork, stone Heat-n-Glo fireplace in south-facing kitchen/great room, SS appliances, Corian countertops, lg seating area, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, laundry, office/sitting room (add door in hall for a another potential bedroom). Great Room adjoins original home, fully renovated & providing bedroom w/loft. Original brick walls & beautiful woodwork add to the charm. Separate air/HVAC systems. Ranch basement w/fireplace, non-conforming bedroom, ¾ bath, living area, storage room, storm shelter, & plumbing/electrical for a kitchen. Original sandstone rock walls w/timber posts in historical home basement. Enjoy the beauty of 3 acres from front porch or gazebo. Income potential if desired o