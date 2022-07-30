3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $435,000

Jim O'Neal, M: 402-968-1779, james@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Gorgeous 3-year new 1-story ranch style home with soaring vaulted ceilings and fireplace in huge great room. Open kitchen with dining area, ample cabinets, center island, pendant lights, and all kitchen appliances included. Large primary bedroom is spacious with 9-foot ceiling, ceiling fan, adjoining 3/4 bath, and big walk-in closet. There are two additional generous sized bedrooms on the main floor with 9-foot ceiling, ceiling fans and roomy sized closets. Unfinished egress lower level 10-ft from floor to bottom of trusses with furred-out and insulated exterior walls. Huge 3-car garage with opener plenty of storage space and an extra fridge that stays with the home. Seamless siding, patio, fenced backyard, lawn sprinkler system, storage shed, and Ring doorbell included. Wonderful neighborhood near Cellar 426 and minutes Eugene Mahoney State Park. Do not miss out on this one.