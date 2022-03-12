3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $429,900

Brian McVey, M: 402-415-1889, BrianMcVey@NebraskaRealty.com, - Take a look at this brand new 1,733 square foot home. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all on main level. Vinyl plank floors throughout the main level with carpet in the bedrooms and master closet. The laundry room is on the main level with direct access to the master closet. The master bathroom boasts a large 2 vanity sink with an oversized walk-in shower. The living area is perfect for entertaining with the living room, dining room, and kitchen all in one area. The mudroom has a built in bench and coat rack. The kitchen has a center island with wall oven/microwave and upgraded gas cooktop. Unfinished basement to make your own with 3 egress window wells. Underground sprinklers and full sod yard to be installed in spring.