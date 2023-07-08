Introducing a stunning less than a year old zero-entry townhome in Ashland! Boasting 2 bedrooms, an office, 2 bathrooms, and a spacious 2-car garage, this meticulously designed home features impeccable attention to detail. With no HOA fees, low tax levy, currently tenant occupied with a lease ending in January 2024, and priced significantly below appraised value, this remarkable property presents a unique investment opportunity just minutes away from Omaha. Don't miss the chance to make this thoughtfully crafted townhome yours!AMA (photos are not of actual unit but the unit next to it).
3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $350,000
