Welcome to your perfect oasis in Ashland! This meticulously designed less than 2 year old, zero entry townhome offers an exquisite living experience with 2 bedrooms, an office/sitting room, 2 bathrooms, and a spacious 2-car garage, showcasing a seamless fusion of functionality and elegance. With no HOA fees, low tax levy, never occupied, and priced significantly below appraised value, this exceptional property is poised to be your dream home, conveniently located just minutes away from the vibrant city of Omaha.AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $350,000
