3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $350,000

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1:00-3:00 - Located in a quiet, friendly neighborhood in the cozy town of Ashland, this like - new home (built in 2019) is ready for it's new owner! Beautiful granite countertops in the kitchen with a walk -in pantry and (all) stainless steel appliances. Nice sized bedrooms with fresh paint in each room. The master bedroom has a master bath with double sinks and a walk - in closet. This home also features ample storage space throughout with built in shelves in the 2 car garage and extra storage in the basement. The finished basement has a bonus room, egress window, bathroom and a very nicely built electric fire place!There's more to love outside with beautiful landscaping. And, in the backyard, the white vinyl fence and extended concrete patio - perfect for entertaining! Set up a showing to make it yours, today!