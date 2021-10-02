 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $350,000

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1:00-3:00 - Located in a quiet, friendly neighborhood in the cozy town of Ashland, this like - new home (built in 2019) is ready for it's new owner! Beautiful granite countertops in the kitchen with a walk -in pantry and (all) stainless steel appliances. Nice sized bedrooms with fresh paint in each room. The master bedroom has a master bath with double sinks and a walk - in closet. This home also features ample storage space throughout with built in shelves in the 2 car garage and extra storage in the basement. The finished basement has a bonus room, egress window, bathroom and a very nicely built electric fire place!There's more to love outside with beautiful landscaping. And, in the backyard, the white vinyl fence and extended concrete patio - perfect for entertaining! Set up a showing to make it yours, today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Brigham recall effort fails

WAHOO – The effort to recall the president of the Wahoo Board of Education failed after organizers did not get enough signatures and chose not…

Tennis team competes twice
Waverly News

Tennis team competes twice

WAVERLY – The Waverly Tennis Team competed in two tournaments over the last week. The first one was their home invite on Sept. 23 and then the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics