3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $349,000

Stunning brick and vinyl home located in the Iron Horse community. Home sits on a cul-de-sac surrounded by stunning landscaping. Driveway has been recaulked and resealed. Open concept home with 12' ceilings and gas fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with plenty of storage space and a breakfast bar. Main floor laundry room with a huge sink. Amazing primary suite with tall ceilings and big windows. Full primary bath featuring a whirl pool tub, double sinks, huge walk-in closet and shower. Additional bedroom and full bath on the main level. Finished walk out basement with an en suite third bedroom and finished room perfect for an office or additional storage. Expansive backyard with no backyard neighbors with a large deck and covered patio. Make an appointment today to view this incredible neighborhood!