Welcome to your perfect oasis in Ashland! This meticulously designed less than 2 year old, zero entry townhome offers an exquisite living experience with 2 bedrooms, an office/sitting room, 2 bathrooms, and a spacious 2-car garage, showcasing a seamless fusion of functionality and elegance. With no HOA fees, low tax levy, never occupied, and priced significantly below appraised value, this exceptional property is poised to be your dream home, conveniently located just minutes away from the vibrant city of Omaha.AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $330,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Odds are if you start a tournament off with a loss, your chances of winning become drastically lower. But the Empire Netting and Fence Juniors…
Luck was in the air last night as one Nebraska lottery ticket won $25,000 a year for life, and another won $110,000.
The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park, comparable to the size of Disneyland…
For the second straight year, the Wahoo Medicine Man Juniors qualified for the Class B State Juniors Legion Tournament with a 6-1 win over Elk…
Two weeks after Waverly Mayor Bill Gerdes declared a water emergency for the city, residents responded by nearly cutting their water usage in half.