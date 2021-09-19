3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $295,000

Liz J Otto, O: 402-397-8700, liz@petersonbrosrealty.com, https://www.petersonbrosrealty.com - 3 bed, 2 bath ranch on quiet street. This home features hardwood floors throughout the living room and dining room. Two bedrooms on the main floor, one bedroom in the basement with an additional non conforming room perfect for an office, play room or exercise room. Large lot with mature trees and lots of potential. Property to be sold as is. Schedule a viewing today!