Ryan Potter, M: 402-917-7847, ryan.potter@bhhsamb.com, https://www.rmprealty.com - This beautiful ranch is move in ready. Nothing to be done here as the main level has been freshly painted including the trim, newer hardwood floors throughout and open concept floorplan. New windows in 2020, New HVAC in 2021, new landscaping and yard grading. New fence in backyard. Fresh paint throughout including basement walls and floors. Newer gutters, gutter guards, soffits, siding, tankless water heater, and electrical panel. Kitchen boasts of butcher block countertops and classic subway tile and all appliances stay in the kitchen. This house is ready for some new homeowners.
3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $225,000
WAHOO – A Wahoo man will spend time in jail, on probation and on the sex offender registry for child abuse.
ASHLAND – Even though it’s almost eight months away, Fourth of July fireworks were being discussed by the Ashland City Council last week.
WAHOO – Wahoo is charging into the future.
WAVERLY – For the first time in several years, Waverly Strength and Conditioning Coach Anthony Harms was not standing on the sidelines as the …
20-year-old Lincoln man to judge: 'I understand that I killed my best friend. I think about him every single day'
"This was undoubtedly a completely, reckless act, and it's truly tragic when good people do bad things," the judge said. "But there was a young man who lost his life here because of your recklessness."
It took the scientists 14 years to find a way of extracting usable DNA from a piece of Sitting Bull's hair that was 5 to 6 centimeters long.
ASHLAND – The Ashland City Council may conduct a blight study of the Highway 6 corridor in an effort to boost economic development.
WAHOO – During a pretrial hearing, a former librarian facing charges of theft waived her right to a speedy trial and asked for a continuance.
This postseason, the Raymond Central Softball Team faired well, with eight different players earning Capitol Conference Selections. They are K…
WAVERLY – Lancaster County 4-H honored Jamie Wood of Waverly with the November “Heart of 4-H Award” in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.