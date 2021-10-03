3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $139,900

Wes Ewasiuk, M: 402-740-1833, wewasiuk@yahoo.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Check out the charm on this guy with it's blue shutters and peaceful setting. Everything you need all on one level and a whole corner to yourself! Recent upgrades include, bathroom tile, stool, vanity, blinds, roof, appliances and newer carpet! Fenced yard, detached garage and shed for your toys. Great opportunity for the investor, first timer or downsizer....Don't let the tranquility of this small town lull you into thinking it doesn't have a lot to offer...only 30 minutes to Omaha or Lincoln with plenty to do right in town and only 3 blocks to the grocery store!