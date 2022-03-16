3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,950,000

Jenn Haeg, M: 402-885-3145, jenn.haeg@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Lake Days! Join the gated Sandy Pointe Lake community with multiple outdoor spaces to enjoy views of water sports, wildlife and peace and quiet. This private property has over 180' of beachfront. Cook in the gourmet kitchen or enjoy a steam shower in the primary spa bath. Relaxation is at every corner. Take the elevator to the top floor and take in sunrise and sunset. This west facing fortress has a perfect spot laid out for a future pool. Room on the large beach for sand volleyball, custom dock with 2 boat slips and a sunning deck to enjoy or fish off of. Gorgeous, light filled vibes come through all the windows, no matter the room. This inviting home has great energy with high end details at every corner. Don't wait!