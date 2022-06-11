3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,875,000

Jenn Haeg, M: 402-885-3145, jenn.haeg@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Looking for a luxurious lake home in the Omaha-Lincoln area? 180-degree lake views and a private 180’ beach? Check-check-check! This home is contemporary, move in ready, a solid investment and offers breathtaking lake views, views, views! Additionally, this is a zero-entry home on multiple levels for easy elevator access and a pleasing primary bedroom near the elevator designed for ease of mobility! The ground floor offers an office, 20’ ceilings in the great room with a soaring stone fireplace, and a lake room with separate direct access from the patio and outside seating area. The mid-level is where you’ll find 3 bedrooms, the primary features a large 2-tier private balcony, and an expansive laundry room. You’ll love the heated floors in the primary bathroom, the lower garage, and the entire main floor. And so much more so stop by the open to see it all and tour the lake.