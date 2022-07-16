 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,750,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,750,000

Jenn Haeg, M: 402-885-3145, jenn.haeg@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Seller ready for an offer!! Take the elevator to the top floor for a 360 degree view of the lake. One of the only lake homes w/sunrise & sunset unobstructed views.This zero entry home w/zero entry primary steam shower is move-in ready.The primary bedroom also features a private patio for your morning coffee.You're able to access the beach & boat dock without walking through the sand like most homes.The landscaping on this over 1AC lot is in full bloom and smells amazing. Front & back water features are the perfect spot to sit and watch the plentiful wildlife.The backyard has both a gas fire pit & wood burning fire ring! The lake-level floor offers an office, great room w/stone fireplace & a lake room w/direct access from the back patio. No expense was spared! Even the oversized garages have epoxy floors, drains, smooth ceilings, heated floors & air conditioning. In addition, all the tile floors are hea

