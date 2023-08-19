Mike Miller, M: 402-990-3220, mike.miller@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Do you have dreams of unwinding after work on your deck listening to the water? Or thought of walking out into your back yard to fish or swim? This lake front property is sure to lure you in! Feel right at home in this beautiful 3 bed 3 bath home with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the lake, a walk-in pantry and a 3 seasons room. This home boasts a beautiful walkout basement to a fantastic large patio right to the sandy beach. With an outdoor shower, separate outside entrance into the downstairs bathroom, and a secondary laundry so you never have to mix your beach clothes and work clothes. This home offers a large 3 car garage and a backyard boat garage with a private dock. You never run out of room for your toys! Want to spend a night in? Spend it in your beautiful basement with a wet bar and kegerator, and a movie theater room fully equipped with a projector and large reclining chairs. All in home