2 Bedroom Home in Yutan - $160,000

Looking to get away from the city and put down some small town roots? This absolutely ADORABLE 2bd/2ba bungalow in Yutan is in fantastic condition and is waiting for you! Recently fitted for a new HVAC system, home also has newer windows and roof. Exterior of the house has access to stairs that lead to the basement where you will find plenty of storage as well as a working shower and toilet. With a few alterations, this space could easily be enclosed and finished as part of the house. Alley access leads to an extra large 33' detached garage plus a storage shed. Lot is big enough to build on to the house or put up an extra shop. Property has 2 pear trees and one plum. Don't wait on this one - too cute to pass up!