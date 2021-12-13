Mary Lee Miller, M: 402-714-4026, marylee.miller@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This adorable home is situated on just over 1/2 acre backing to the Elkhorn River and is minutes from the city off of the Dodge Expressway. This home features newer kitchen appliance, furnace, AC, sprinkler system, water heater and septic. You will enjoy the privacy and tranquility of your home while relaxing in the fully screen in porch overlooking the lovely, landscaped yard. There is an oversized two car garage with a work bench. In the summer enjoy fishing from the bank and entertaining friends and family. Welcome home!
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $219,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
EAGLE – At 8:45 in the morning, Sara Martin is in her black GMC Yukon, pulling through an alley in Eagle.
ASHLAND – The final details have been announced for this Saturday’s holiday festival in Ashland.
RAYMOND – The Raymond Central School Board held a workshop meeting Nov. 29 to discuss the results of a feasibility study that was conducted to…
COLON – The idyllic green fields, dramatic seaside cliffs and narrow, stone wall-lined roads of the Irish countryside hold a special allure fo…
VALPARAISO – Near dusk on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Kim Zwiener was at the Valparaiso Senior Center running a bingo game as part of the…
RAYMOND – The Raymond Central girls basketball team split their first two games of the season against David City Aquinas and Milford on Dec. 3…
ASHLAND – The numbers look good for Ashland.
Nearly two-thirds of Nebraska teachers said they were more stressed than last year, and 1 in 3 survey respondents said they plan to leave the profession at the end of the school year.
LINCOLN – “Open for Business: A Nebraska Women in Agripreneurship Series” will feature Kara Sousek, of Oak Creek Vineyard, during its next liv…
To say that the 2021-2022 season was hard for the Raymond Central girls basketball team would be an understatement. First, they had to deal wi…