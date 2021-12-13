 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $219,000

Mary Lee Miller, M: 402-714-4026, marylee.miller@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This adorable home is situated on just over 1/2 acre backing to the Elkhorn River and is minutes from the city off of the Dodge Expressway. This home features newer kitchen appliance, furnace, AC, sprinkler system, water heater and septic. You will enjoy the privacy and tranquility of your home while relaxing in the fully screen in porch overlooking the lovely, landscaped yard. There is an oversized two car garage with a work bench. In the summer enjoy fishing from the bank and entertaining friends and family. Welcome home!

