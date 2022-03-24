Julie Dunbar, M: 402-213-7751, Julie.dunbar@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - This beautifully updated waterfront townhouse is located at Riverside Lakes. Never shovel snow or maintain a yard again as these are taken care of for you.Main level boasts open concepts with kitchen, dining area and living room with a gas fireplace. Large master suite overlooking the lake. Both bedrooms have a large walk-in and second closet. Plenty of storage throughout the unit. 2 car garage. Utilities are low. The community has a park, walking trails and tennis courts. Convenient location close to restaurants and shopping. Small dogs upon approval.1 year rental, non-smoking home, tenant pays all utilities. THIS IS UNFURNISHED.Security deposit and 1st month's rent prior to moving in. Call Paula at 402-320-7804
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $2,700
Related to this story
Most Popular
EAGLE — For 300 days, Sara Bohling was bedridden, in the dark, and mostly alone, save for when her two daughters and her husband, Jason, would…
WAVERLY – When Amanda Tinklin and Jailyn McNealy opened the Waverly Child Development Center and Preschool in 2017, their five-year plan was t…
The jury took less than two hours deliberating in the federal case of Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry: guilty.
ASHLAND – A downtown business owner is asking the Ashland City Council to consider moving the farmers market to another location to alleviate …
WAHOO – With multiple options facing the Wahoo School District regarding facility upgrades, the Board of Education will hold a special meeting…
VALPARAISO – Collecting. It’s like a contagious bug, Darrin Pecka says, that infects its host and creates in them a compulsion to accumulate. …
In interviews with the game warden, Florida hunters said that they’d paid Darryl W. Futch up to $7,000 each to join him in the Nebraska Panhandle to shoot a deer.
WAVERLY – On his morning commute, Joe Cockerill usually drives through Eagle and takes Highway 63 to get to Interstate 80 and head east toward…
A teen accused of sexually assaulting and fatally stabbing a 61-year-old Omaha woman now also faces a charge in a burglary that authorities say he committed in 2019.
WAHOO – Three local veterans shared stories about their time in the military as they were honored by their peers.