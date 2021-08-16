2 Bedroom Home in Wahoo - $210,000

Kelly Rasmussen, M: 402-714-6862, kellyras@msn.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 8/15 1PM to 3PM! All Brick ranch with lots of charm, Character & detail! Beautiful Original hardwood flooring & solid wood doors! Large wood burning fireplace! Kitchen appliances stay. Main floor laundry! Large Back patio w/ brick pavers. Huge 3 car detached Garage w/ vinyl siding & alley access. Lower level being used as 3rd non conforming bedroom. Small town living with an easy 30 minute commute to Omaha or Lincoln!