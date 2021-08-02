 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Wahoo - $199,900

Shelli Novotny, M: 402-250-7042, shellinovotnysellsrealestate@hotmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Adorable Ranch home nestled in the heart of Wahoo boasts character and charm. Cozy and comfort and perfectly designed for a future home owner who wants open space, and available to continue to finish off the remainder of the basement. There is a non conforming bedroom and 2/4 bath in lower level, nice size laundry. The living room and formal dining room flows right to the kitchen. The attached garage leads you to a quaint back yard. Take a peak and see what you think! This could be the home you have been waiting for! *3rd non-conforming bedroom in LL, tons of storage, single car attached garage, newer roof, newer windows, alley access, fenced in back yard, neat & clean, ready to go for you!

Joan G. Hanson
Joan G. Hanson

ITHACA – Joan G. Hanson, 58, of Ithaca, died Thursday July 22, 2021 in Omaha. She was born Aug. 28, 1962 in Broken Bow to William and Geraldin…

