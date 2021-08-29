 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Wahoo - $119,950

2 Bedroom Home in Wahoo - $119,950

2 Bedroom Home in Wahoo - $119,950

Tammy Bennett, M: 402-676-7013, tammy.bennett@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/tammy.bennett - This 2 bdrm, 1 bath, ranch style home has so much potential and with just a little bit of work would make the perfect starter or downsize home. You are sure to love the park like fenced back yard! Spacious living room, partially finished lower level and attached 1 car garage. The furnace and A/C were new in 2018 and seller to replace water heater prior to closing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

County board visits SMC 

WAHOO – The surroundings for the Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting were a lot different from a normal meeting last week. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics