2 Bedroom Home in Valparaiso - $149,900

Spacious 2 bed, 2 bath ranch on 1/3 acre lot. This all electric home features main level living and a master suite with ¾ bath and double closet. Lots of room to spread out with 2 living areas and large dining room. Kitchen has newer silestone countertops and walk-in pantry. Large patio area to enjoy the views of the open field and trees. 2 stall garage with storage space.