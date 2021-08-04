2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $270,000

Slovenka Murray, M: 402-213-9669, Slovenka@nebraskarealty.com, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - Rare opportunity to own rare live/work play space in Valley, NE whether for investment or as a business owner/occupant. this beautiful building has exceptional, convenient parking lot & boasts more than 5000 sq. ft. & is ready for a new establishment or business. Here you will find event space of all sizes. Ideal for everything from Large gatherings to conferences & meetings. Large kitchen, storage, outdoor spaces including a playground, bedrooms and bathrooms that allow you the convenience of living where you work. Perfect for a hairstylist, day care, adult care, offices, co-working space or learning center operator. Would also be a perfect gathering spot for a church or civic organization.