Jeanne Kuhr-Mauseth, M: 402-813-2851, jeanne@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Welcome Home! This fully remodeled 2 bedroom home is ready for your family! Brand new kitchen with solid surface countertops & new appliances! Main Floor laundry area. All new windows, flooring, paint, covered patio and so much more to fall in love with! Come check it out today!!
2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $192,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – The police chief for Wahoo submitted his resignation on Nov. 11, effective immediately.
- Updated
Wahoo- The 2021 softball season was my first as the Sports Editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. In fact, after spending a few years out in Broken Bo…
- Updated
WAHOO – Denise Lawver loves estate sales. But she loves them even more when she can buy an original drawing by one of Wahoo’s Five Famous Sons…
WAVERLY – A group of Waverly women who like to run races, gather afterwards for a beer and give back to their community have organized a Thank…
WAHOO – The discussion over a proposal to rezone property in the Chestnut Street corridor brought a number of people to the most recent Wahoo …
- Updated
WAHOO – The music was bright and the crowd was eager to participate during the dueling pianos event, a fundraiser for the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce.
An investigation by the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office has concluded that a 23-year-old Weeping Water man was accidentally killed Saturday by a deer hunting partner's bullet.
The teachers' decisions to leave come at a time when school districts across the state and nation are struggling to find enough staff to do everything from teach social studies to serve sloppy Joes.
ASHLAND – The Ashland area honored veterans with three events last week.
WAVERLY – Seven Waverly citizens have answered the call to advise the mayor and city council on the proposed municipal building/fire station.