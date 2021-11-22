 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $192,500

2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $192,500

2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $192,500

Jeanne Kuhr-Mauseth, M: 402-813-2851, jeanne@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Welcome Home! This fully remodeled 2 bedroom home is ready for your family! Brand new kitchen with solid surface countertops & new appliances! Main Floor laundry area. All new windows, flooring, paint, covered patio and so much more to fall in love with! Come check it out today!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police chief resigns
Wahoo

Police chief resigns

WAHOO – The police chief for Wahoo submitted his resignation on Nov. 11, effective immediately.

Original drawing comes to Wahoo
Wahoo

Original drawing comes to Wahoo

  • Updated

WAHOO – Denise Lawver loves estate sales. But she loves them even more when she can buy an original drawing by one of Wahoo’s Five Famous Sons…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics