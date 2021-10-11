 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $155,000

2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $155,000

2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $155,000

Tristan Nelson, M: 402-889-1229, tristan.cade@nelsonfactor.com, www.flatwaterrealty.com - Downtown Valley charmer within walking distance to the school as well as restaurants, shops and local grocery store. Home sits on nice corner lot. Come check out this property in the great up and coming community of small town Valley.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Mead FFA offers corn maze

MEAD – The corn fields enveloping Mead Junior-Senior High School not only provide a stunning backdrop for the school and football field, they …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics