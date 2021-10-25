 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $148,800

Tristan Nelson, M: 402-889-1229, tristan.cade@nelsonfactor.com, www.flatwaterrealty.com - Downtown Valley charmer within walking distance to the school as well as restaurants, shops and local grocery store. Home sits on nice corner lot. Come check out this property in the great up and coming community of small town Valley.

