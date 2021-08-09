 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $143,900

2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $143,900

2 Bedroom Home in Valley - $143,900

Don & Val Keeton, M: 402-290-8097, DonKeetonRealtor@cox.net, https://www.omahagalleryofhomes.com - WOW, CUTE AS CAN BE! 2BEDROOMS WITH UPDATED KITCHEN. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM AND 2 BEDROOMS, NICE TILE IN KITCHEN. FULLY FENCED(PRIVACY) FLAT LARGE BACKYARD. 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. HUGE LAUNDRY ROOM W/STORAGE. VINYL SIDING AND CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN. UPDATED BATH. THIS HOME IS PRISTINE INSIDE!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dr. Wesley T. Shepard
Obituaries

Dr. Wesley T. Shepard

LINCOLN – Dr. Wesley T. Shepard, 94, joined his Savior in Heaven on July 31, 2021 while surrounded by his family at Journey House in Lincoln. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics