2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $446,500

Sandie McPadden, M: 402-871-5343, smcpadden@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Better than new, West facing villa ranch with zero entry in Coventry Ridge! Care free living with lawn care and snow removal done for you! Meal prep is a breeze in the gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances, island, induction cooktop with hood venting to outside, under cabinet lighting, and spacious walk-in pantry! Fantastic power blinds in living room and dinette allow you to open/close blinds remotely or inside. Luxurious primary bath with separate vanities, large walk-in closet, and walk-in shower with rain showerhead. Convenient main floor laundry with sink is connected to primary closet. Upgraded insulated garage doors with windows for natural light. High efficiency furnace. Nest doorbell and thermostat, water softener stays with home. Custom finish the basement the way you like! Privacy screen on patio can be extended or retracted, sprinkler system. Newly added 6 ft iron fence! Close to Elkhorn, Gretna