2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $445,500

Sandie McPadden, M: 402-871-5343, smcpadden@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Better than new, West facing villa ranch with zero entry in Coventry Ridge! Gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances, island, induction cooktop with hood venting to outside, under cabinet lighting, and spacious walk-in pantry! Power blinds with remote control in dinette and living room. Primary bath with separate vanities, large walk-in closet, and walk-in shower with rain showerhead. Convenient main floor laundry room with sink is connected to primary closet. Upgraded insulated garage doors with windows for natural light. High efficiency furnace. Fridge, washer, dryer and furniture are negotiable. Nest doorbell and thermostat, water softener stays with home. Privacy screen on patio, sprinkler system. Care free living with lawn care and snow removal included in HOA fee! Close to Elkhorn, shopping and entertainment! AMA.