Sandie McPadden, M: 402-871-5343, smcpadden@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Better than new, West facing villa ranch with zero entry in Coventry Ridge! Gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances, island, induction cooktop with hood venting to outside, under cabinet lighting, and spacious walk-in pantry! Power blinds with remote control in dinette and living room. Primary bath with separate vanities, large walk-in closet, and walk-in shower with rain showerhead. Convenient main floor laundry room with sink is connected to primary closet. Upgraded insulated garage doors with windows for natural light. High efficiency furnace. Fridge, washer, dryer and furniture are negotiable. Nest doorbell and thermostat, water softener stays with home. Privacy screen on patio, sprinkler system. Care free living with lawn care and snow removal included in HOA fee! Close to Elkhorn, shopping and entertainment! AMA.
2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $445,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – With a background in agriculture and marketing, Linne Vavrina has settled in quickly to her role as the first full-time manager of the…
Five friends were inside a boat when an unidentified man opened the cabin door and fired two shots at 42-year-old Benjamin J. Case, who died at the scene.
"This was an atrocity, the crime that was inflicted on Kayla Matulka. And the actions were violent and brutal," Saunders County District Judge Christina Marroquin said.
WAVERLY- After starting 0-2 at the 10U Nebraska AAA State Tournament, the Waverly Riptide Blue Team was able to rattle off five straight wins …
Fifty years ago this spring — and two months before Title IX passed — controversy engulfed a now-defunct Nebraska college for being ahead of its time with women's sports.
RAYMOND- This season the Raymond Central football program will be under new leadership with Tony Kobza taking over the reins from Wade Houchin…
WAHOO – After the verdict was read, the courtroom was quiet, the silence punctuated only by the occasional sniffle as emotions seeped out for …
ASHLAND – When Bradley Pfeiffer walked into Cheri O’s for his cup of coffee Monday morning, he was greeted with applause.
ASHLAND – Dave Hoffman has been building and entering floats in local parades for decades.
Pat Proctor was raised on a farm two miles north of Memphis, Nebraska – the daughter of Bohumil and Mabel Pacula. She attended District 6 coun…