2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $424,900

Sandie McPadden, M: 402-871-5343, smcpadden@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Conveniently located between Elkhorn & Gretna in Coventry Ridge, this better than new, west facing ranch villa with zero entry is gorgeous and packed with amenities! Lawn care and snow removal are done for you! Meal prep is a breeze in the gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances, island, induction cooktop, ventilation to outside, under cabinet lighting, and spacious walk-in pantry! Fantastic automated window blinds in living room and dinette. Luxurious primary bath with separate vanities, large walk-in closet, and a walk-in shower with rain head. Convenient main floor laundry is connected to primary closet. High efficiency furnace. Upgraded insulated garage doors with natural light. Smart home technology (thermostat, lawn irrigation and garage door), water softener stays with home. Custom finish the basement the way youo like! Dog friendly yard with full 6 ft iron fence with 2 gates! Privacy screen on patio. Close t

