2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $414,999

  • Updated
Sandie McPadden, M: 402-871-5343, smcpadden@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Nearly new west facing zero entry ranch with many upgrades including 6 ft black iron fence with gates, automated window coverings, smart home technology (thermostat, irrigation & garage door), water softener, washer/dryer, upgraded kitchen appliances, insulated garage door with windows - $20k+ of additions. Carefree living with lawn care/snow removal done for you! Gorgeous kitchen with SS appliances, large island, induction cooktop, hood ventilation to outside, under cabinet lighting, and spacious walk-in pantry! Luxurious primary bath with separate vanities, large walk-in closet, and walk-in shower with rain head. Main floor laundry with sink is connected to primary closet. High efficiency furnace. Custom finish basement the way you like! Retractable privacy screen on patio, sprinkler system, and much more! Home is also available full/partially furnished—would make a great executive rental for an investor.

