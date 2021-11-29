Kasey Gaughen, CELL: 402-802-0549, kasey@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Experience the tranquility at Leisure Lakes. Two secluded lots await its next owner to make it their own. The mobile home is ready for that special buyer to breathe new life into it. Mature trees surround the home and provide ample shade for those hot summer days at the lake. Listing agent has researched and has not found any covenants for Leisure Lakes. Property being sold as is.
2 Bedroom Home in North Bend - $148,000
CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs Public School district was notified Wednesday, Nov. 24, of a death of a student.
ASHLAND – For over a century, women in Ashland have had the opportunity to donate their time and talents to support the community through spec…
Wahoo- This year the Wahoo Newspaper All-Area Volleyball Team is one of the more upperclassmen dominated teams in recent history. In fact, eve…
Waverly- The Eastern Midlands Conference recently announced their all-conference selections for the fall 2021 season. Awards were given out fo…
WAHOO – During a very short special meeting held Monday night, the Wahoo Board of Education authorized the superintendent to negotiate for the…
WAHOO – Downtown Wahoo has taken on a new glow this holiday season.
WAHOO – While Christmas on the Prairie was basically canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the popular annual holiday event will be b…
WAHOO – What was planned as a short week of school turned out to be a whole week off for Wahoo Public Schools this week because of an increase…
LINCOLN – When the opportunity arose, Mitch and Heather Bartunek decided to introduce their 2-year-old daughter, Tinley, to fishing.
WAHOO – The police chief for Wahoo submitted his resignation on Nov. 11, effective immediately.