 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Mead - $222,500

2 Bedroom Home in Mead - $222,500

2 Bedroom Home in Mead - $222,500

Peggy Miller, M: 402-480-0289, peggy@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Bright and airy ranch style home with fully finished basement and beautifully landscaped yard. You will enjoy spending time in the living room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Updated kitchen and bathroom plus two bedrooms on main level. Kitchen boasts large informal dining area and walk-in pantry. Additional bathroom and three non-conforming rooms in basement for possible office, family room or bedrooms. Mudroom with pet door leads to a fully fenced back yard with no neighbors behind. Attached garage includes space for woodworking or other hobbies. Small town close to the city with great school system, public library, grocery store and cafes. Larger shed in back yard stays, as does the pergola. Roof being replaced in Nov. 2021.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wahoo

Ehrlich files appearl

WAHOO – A Wahoo man in prison for attacking law enforcement officers with a semi is appealing his sentence.

Changes at intersection underway
Wahoo

Changes at intersection underway

WAHOO - On Monday, the Nebraska Department of Roads began reconfiguring the intersection of Highway 77/92 and Highway 109 as temporary measure…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics