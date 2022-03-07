Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - OPEN HOUSE Sunday 12:30-2PM-Adorable ranch completely updated top to bottom! This home sits on a quiet street in Mead 15 minutes from West Omaha on a flat lot. Original hardwood floors freshly refinished greet you as you walk in. Huge picture window lets in tons of natural light in the living room! New paint inside and out! 2 large bedrooms on the main floor with ample closet storage in each. Remodeled bathroom with fresh modern flooring, paint and tiled shower/tub. Formal dining room leads into the kitchen with new SS appliances. Main floor laundry and mud room with built-in cabinets for extra storage. Fully finished basement with newly remodeled bathroom. Great rec room space and built in desk perfect for working from home! Detached garage with new garage door. Short walk to the schools, park and small town businesses. Don’t miss this one!
2 Bedroom Home in Mead - $199,000
