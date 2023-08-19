Ready for a worry free lifestyle in Gretna's newest neighborhood, Lincoln Ridge? The Aslan Villa opens into a bright and welcoming entry with so many details! An office with barn door gives plenty of quiet from the rest of the home. The open kitchen and family room offers plenty of room to entertain. The primary bed with ensuite bath has a large walk in shower & dbl vanity. Drop zone & laundry off the garage, a large 2nd bedroom and main bath gives this home the perfect balance of space and welcoming coziness. There is a Covered Patio on the rear of the home. The villa homes offer lawn maintenance, snow removal, and trash services. Gretna’s strategic location between Lincoln and Omaha allows for endless options to shopping, plenty of dining options, nightlife, and seasonal entertainment. Call now for more information.
2 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $377,000
