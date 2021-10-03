 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $259,000

This stunning Gretna gem has been completely remodeled from top to bottom with high end finishes. Nestled in the heart of old town Gretna, this home features new EVERYTHING including, electrical, windows, paint, Shaw Tuftex Stainmaster carpet, Luxury Vinyl Plank, porcelain tile, light fixtures, custom cabinetry, Cambria quartz countertops, New interior Doors, and on and on. The home is not only beautiful but better than a new house. The home also features an enormous, newly constructed, detached, heated and air conditioned 2 car garage. An unbelievable value for under 300K! Don't hesitate! This won't last!

