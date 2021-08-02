Kelly Kirk, M: 402-680-4153, kkirk@cox.net, www.bhhsamb.com/kelly.kirk - Rare opportunity to own this gem of a home on an original cobblestone street in Old Town Gretna. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1.5 story home has an abundance of character and unique historical charm and is ready for new owners to add their personal updates. Hard wood floors, beautifully crafted built in cabinets and French doors, original wall sconces and additional historical elements make this home a one of a kind treasure. New Trane furnace in 2021, new water heater in 2020 and new windows and exterior paint in 2019. Roof is 9 years young Large front porch perfect for multiple seating. Alley access behind home. Large backyard. Elementary school down the street, other schools a quick drive away. Close to restaurants, shopping and easy access to both Omaha and Lincoln. Small town living close to the city!
2 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $175,000
