Wes Ewasiuk, M: 402-740-1833, wewasiuk@yahoo.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Calling all fixer-uppers! Here you go....lots of potential on a large lot, could be a real charmer or make use of lot for storage units, shop, etc. All information taken from assessor, all measurements approximate, seller to make no repairs, warranties or promises. Property in Inglewood goes like hot-cakes, won't last!
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $99,999
WAVERLY – The year is 2121, and the world’s energy reserves are plentiful, public transportation is accessible at the touch of a button, and l…
ASHLAND –The number of permits for new homes decreased slightly in 2021, but new commercial building and remodeling projects were on the rise …
NEBRASKA CITY – There is no doubt that the Class B No. 4 Waverly wrestling team will be well represented at the Class B State Wrestling Tourna…
Mickey Sodoro, a longtime Omaha Realtor, was killed in December 2020 at the rental house he was showing. Amid the pristine, almost antiseptic environs, there were signs, small and large, that something grisly had taken place.
MALMO – Since 1953, the community of Malmo has been gathering on President’s Day for some spirited bidding to raise money for multiple organizations.
RAYMOND – The Raymond Central School Board is considering its next steps as the district’s enrollment grows and its buildings fill up and amas…
Three University of Nebraska-Lincoln apartment complexes geared for married students and students with families are being either sold or repurposed, leaving residents — many of whom are international students — feeling anxious and betrayed.
WAVERLY – Shakers has a new owner, but he declined to reveal any plans for the property.
Nearly half of the state’s housing stock was built prior to 1970, according to the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority. That share of older homes skyrockets in smaller cities and small towns.
Attorney Victoria Buter said Think Aksarben's chief financial officer's email had been hacked, despite security measures, without them knowing. And, as a result, Hy-Vee ended up wiring $2,277.115.99 to a fraudster.