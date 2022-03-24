2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $94,900

Wes Ewasiuk, M: 402-740-1833, wewasiuk@yahoo.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Calling all fixer-uppers! Here you go....lots of potential on a large lot, could be a real charmer or make use of lot for storage units, shop, etc. All information taken from assessor, all measurements approximate, seller to make no repairs, warranties or promises. Property in Inglewood goes like hot-cakes, won't last!