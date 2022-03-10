2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $75,000

Dana Villwok, M: 402-657-1187, dana@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Great investor opportunity or starter home.
VALPARAISO – Collecting. It’s like a contagious bug, Darrin Pecka says, that infects its host and creates in them a compulsion to accumulate. …
YUTAN – Law enforcement are still on the lookout for the driver of a stolen car that tore through parts of rural Saunders County last week.
A semi truck that had been traveling east on I-80 crossed the median and struck a westbound semi head-on, sparking the rollover crash that killed three people, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office.
WAVERLY – Store-bought cards and Facebook messages have long been the birthday wish communication methods of choice. But a recently launched W…
WAVERLY – Behind the counter at Waverly’s post office, pop songs play faintly over a speaker as the HVAC system growls to life. Envelopes and …
Former Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell abruptly resigned in November after he was caught having sex with a Wahoo resident, two law enforcement officials say.
CERESCO – Breanna Killin prefers not to think about the sad things, or the things that could go wrong. It wouldn’t do her any good.
GRAND ISLAND- The 2022 Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Competition were recently held at the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island on Feb. 17-…
Severe storms were expected for 50 million people in the Mid-South and the Midwest this weekend, especially damaging winds. Get the latest.
The highest recorded speed so far? A Buick Riviera clocked at 140 mph, driven by a Wisconsin man.