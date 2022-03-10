 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $75,000

2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $75,000

Dana Villwok, M: 402-657-1187, dana@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Great investor opportunity or starter home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular