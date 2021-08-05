 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $59,900

2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $59,900

2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $59,900

Todd Walkenhorst, M: 402-690-7523, todd@HorstPowerRealtyGroup.com, www.kw.com - Opportunity awaits in Fremont! Make this 1.5 story house your next project. Great investor opportunity, signficant work needed. Finished attic with additional space. Bring this one back to life, possibilities are endless. Property to be sold as-is, where is with no repairs to be made by the seller. Cash only. AMA

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dr. Wesley T. Shepard
Obituaries

Dr. Wesley T. Shepard

LINCOLN – Dr. Wesley T. Shepard, 94, joined his Savior in Heaven on July 31, 2021 while surrounded by his family at Journey House in Lincoln. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics