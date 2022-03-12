 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $399,900

Barb Orr, M: 402-720-0946, barb@donpeterson.com, https://www.donpeterson.com - Detached new custom built home on off lake villa lot in Ritz Lake development. HOA includes lawn mowing, snow & trash removal. Full unfinished basement with rough-in for bathroom and 2 egress windows. Outside patio is 12 x 25.

