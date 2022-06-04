Barb Orr, M: 402-720-0946, barb@donpeterson.com, https://www.donpeterson.com - This new custom built home on off lake villa lot in Ritz Lake Development will take your breath away! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1 cozy fireplace. 1,529 finished sq. ft. and a fully unfinished basement with 2 egress windows and rough in for a bathroom. 12 x 25 outside patio to enjoy, Porcelain tile floors, 9'+ ceilings, beautiful lighting and a primary bathroom with 2 sinks are just few great features this stunning home has to offer. HOA includes lawn mowing, snow & trash removal.
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $394,500
