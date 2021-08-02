 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $260,000

Jennifer Bixby, M: 402-719-4631, jennifer@donpeterson.com, - This one owner townhome located in a 55+ community has been very well maintained. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, main floor laundry, large deck, gas fireplace and all appliances included.

