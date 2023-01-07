 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $259,000

Roxanne Andrlik, M: 402-660-8246, roxanne.andrlik@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Fantastic new ranch townhomes built by The Home Company in Gallery 23, east Fremont. The new Charleston floorplan includes 2 beds, 2 bath, 2 car with 1342 fsf. Interior features an open concept floorplan, LED lighting, quartz countertops, maple cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and pantry. Spacious owners suite with tray box ceiling and fan. Owners bath complete with dbl sinks, quartz c tops and walk in closet. No Flood Insurance Required. Model Home located at 2264 Aaron Way is open Saturdays and Sundays 1-3 p.m.

