2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $255,500

  Updated
Jennifer Bixby, M: 402-719-4631, jennifer@donpeterson.com, - Very well maintained townhome located in a 55+ community. This one owner home offers 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, main floor laundry, gas fireplaces, and all appliances included. The amenities carry over to the outside with a nice large deck in the back perfect for entertaining.

