2 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $249,900

WAHOO – When Mike Collins started ME Collins Contracting in 1977, it wasn’t on a whim. But it was a quick decision, according to his wife, Linda.
MEAD –When Mead and Yutan meet on the basketball court, the gym is always full of lively, vocal fans. But last Friday night’s matchup between …
WAVERLY — If a Waverly sports and activities fan attends an event and catches the alluring whiff of popcorn at the concessions stand, they’d b…
GREENWOOD — For three decades, race fans from Lincoln, Omaha and far beyond flocked on summer weekends to a racetrack south of the Greenwood I…
The 25-year-old had been under investigation since Dec. 30, when the child's mother reported suspicious bruising on her daughter's right leg before taking her to a hospital, police said.
WAHOO – A deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is home from the hospital after a fiery crash ended a police pursuit last week.
WAHOO — Some new faces and some familiar ones took the oath of office to be sworn in as Saunders County elected officials last Thursday mornin…
DISTRICT COURT
AUBURN – For the first time since the thrilling Class C-1 State Championship Game in March, the Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketb…
A willingness to seek improvement is one of the reasons Nelson was recently named one of America's Best Young Farmers and Ranchers.